Three years ago, Houston Texans tackle David Quessenberry was coming off a foot injury that cost him his rookie season when he received an even more devastating diagnosis: cancer. Fighting lymphoma could cost him his career and maybe even his life. When he found out this week that he’d beaten back the disease and could pursue his NFL dream again, he was more than a little excited.

On the wall of his doctor’s office, Quessenberry saw a bell with a plaque that read, “Now that you have completed your chemotherapy treatment, ring this bell to tell the world you are on your way to being well.”

The bell didn’t fare so well. In it’s defense, it probably had never faced off against a 6-foot-5, 300-lb lineman.

We’re pretty sure the medical center will excuse the damage after Quessenberry’s long journey. When the 300-lb tackle was diagnosed back in 2014, he started his chemo sessions. A year later, he was training for his return, but those plans proved premature as the battle against cancer drew on. With his cancer in remission, he had his hopes up again to make his NFL debut, but the Texans waived him and placed him on the non-football-injury list. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the NFL-player-to-be learned he would require one more round of chemo between now and then.

All along Quessenberry has maintained he wanted to return to the field after he completed his treatment, and although the Texans waived him, he still has supporters on his old team in Houston.

"I don't know if there's ever been somebody that's been out for four years, but if anybody can do it, it's David Quessenberry," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told ESPN last spring. "This guy's a driven, driven guy. He has a passion for football. This guy has never missed a day other than when he's had to go have cancer treatments at the cancer center. He's here early, he stays late, he's helping teammates out, helping in the weight room, working out on his own. So if there's anybody that can come back and play, it's David Quessenberry."

Let’s hope he gets the chance.