Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case
After putting players through years of concussions—and their costly health consequences—the Supreme Court effectively finalized the tab the NFL must pay to set things right in the eyes of the law.
It’s a big one. Rebuffing some challenges to the settlement plan, the Court greenlit $1 billion in payouts from the league. “The settlement covers more than 20,000 retired NFL players for the next 65 years,” ESPN reported. “The league estimates that 6,000 former players, or nearly three in 10, could develop Alzheimer's disease or moderate dementia.”
Growing awareness of the sharp dangers to brain health posed by pro football careers—and the years of top-tier play as a child and teenager that precede them—has contributed to a shift in public opinion that’s seen to put the future of the NFL into unexpected question. Ratings have been plummeting: they’re down by nearly a third across all major broadcast networks. The league has even had to bat away rumors that Thursday Night Football could be pared down or eliminated entirely. Still, the trend is undeniable.
And health concerns aren’t the only culprit. The rise of online entertainment, the increased politicization of football by players, an increasing crackdown against on-field celebrations, and other factors, including the presidential campaign, have all been fingered. Whatever unfolds in 2017, one thing is clear: football’s dominance atop the American sports heap is no longer a no-brainer.
-
Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed Sport governing bodies only hurt themselves by their exclusion of women
-
Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player Said Coach Mike Krzyzewski, ”He won't play until I feel good about the entire situation and where he is at.”
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Tiny Colorado Town Needs $759 For Volleyball Equipment Holly, Colorado used to farm beets—now the tiny town just wants to play volleyball
-
10 Ways Softball Can Change Your Life The impact of this popular sport stretches into players’ careers, interests, and relationships
-
College Basketball Player Gets A Post-Game Jumbotron Message And Surprise Reunion With His ‘Deployed’ Brother "We don't ask for much for Christmas, so this is the best present I've ever gotten."
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Indiana Elementary School Needs $946 To Launch A Basketball Program Help these rural hoopsters launch a youth basketball league during the 12 Days of Giftmas
-
In ‘Beef Ball,’ Hong Kong’s Championship Soccer Team Has The Unlikeliest Of Coaches Hong Kong coach Chan Yuen-ting's success highlights soccer's huge gender divide
-
Here’s What Media Coverage Of Female Athletes Should Look Like A Harvard student wages battle against the sexist mainstream with inspiring series
-
Random Act of Sport: Woman Catches Mugger After Marathon Chase Hubei Wang was determined to get her money back