Teams At The NFL Combine Are Asking Prospects Some Very Strange Questions
As long as there’s been an NFL draft, teams have adopted tactics to ensure their selections are prepared for success — both physically and mentally. While players’ physical pedigrees are proven during their college careers, the psychological aspects have proven far more elusive, turning the league’s pre-draft player evaluations into surreal interviews, and featuring questions that would never fly at a cocktail party … or anywhere else for that matter.
Execs and scouts use seemingly random questions to get inside the heads of the players they’re sizing up, doing their best to ensure they’re drafting a player who displays as much mental fitness as they do physical prowess.
The strange questions asked of players have turned into something of a trope over the years, and the collection of previously asked questions will cause you to wonder what’s going on in the interviewers’ minds, more so than those of the subjects.
The questions below have all been asked of players in the previous NFL Combines, and while very little context is provided for the queries, it’s hard to imagine any circumstances that would make these questions appropriate, never mind useful, in the evaluation process.
For instance, where on a player’s draft sheet do you mark down their response to this question?
It would be fun to see a player’s response to this question pop up on a draft day graphic, too.
The player tasked with answering this question no doubt sweated while trying to figure out which was the “right” answer.
Most of us no better to pull at this thread, but all is (apparently) fair game in sizing up a draft pick.
Unless this was posed by the equipment manager, it seems like a very inappropriate question as well.
Again, I don’t understand the purpose here, but I feel like for a football player, “shark” is a safe answer.
Given the questions asked, and the fact that NFL teams don’t appear to be any more or less successful with their draft picks following these nosy interviews, it’s little surprise that the whole psychological testing process is debunked and retooled on an almost annual basis. But that doesn’t keep teams from trying their best to get inside the heads of their prospective players.
Share image via Tomson20192/Flickr.
-
Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot The player who sank the shot delighted in the comedian’s pained reaction.
-
The Selfie Olympics: What’s The Impact Of Social Media On Performance? What harm could a simple tweet possibly have on the performance of an Olympian? More than you might think. What harm could a simple tweet possibly have on the performance of an Olympian? More than you might think.
-
Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition The comedian set aside his trademark mugging for a refreshingly earnest performance that brought the house down.
-
Lindsey Vonn And Her Dog Took Some Adorable Photos With Her Bronze Medal Vonn’s dog, Lucy, appears to have a go-to face when posing for pics.
-
Dwyane Wade Is Saddened That A Parkland Shooting Victim Was Buried In His Jersey He also isn’t afraid to discuss gun control.
-
The 14-Year-Old Founder Of A Girls Football League Delivers One Powerful Speech You may remember her viral video from about five years ago.
-
In The Final Event Of The Olympics, A Skier Took A Wrong Turn, Got Lost, And Cost Herself A Medal When she crossed the finish line, she was stunned.
-
How Olympic Athletes Grapple With Life Once The Thrill Is Gone For athletes returning home — especially those who are on the cusp of retirement — the transition can be daunting. For athletes returning home — especially those on the cusp of retirement — the transition can be daunting.
-
Watch: Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Discusses The Pressure On Women Athletes “I want what I do on the track to be enough.”