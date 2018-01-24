The Miami Heat Unveil Their New ‘80s-Inspired Jerseys
In 2011, when the Florida Marlins rebranded themselves as the Miami Marlins, the baseball squad also took the opportunity to change their uniforms. The new jerseys were designed with a color palette comprised of black, red-orange, blue, yellow, and white. The jerseys were roundly rejected by baseball fans and anyone with a hint of taste. Sports reporters called the look everything from “Hawaiian shaved ice” to “push-up pop” to “Rainbow Brite.”
Miami Marlins uniforms> The Miami Marlins team pic.twitter.com/aec95BxTcy— Baseball Swag Inc. (@FrshBaseballPic) August 12, 2013
On Tuesday, Jan. 23, another Miami team, the Heat, unveiled their new City Edition uniforms featuring the colors that put the city on the map in the ‘80s. These uniforms feature a bright, neon colorway straight out of the iconic credits of “Miami Vice” and glow like the signs on a South Beach dance club.
The Heat's new uniforms are badass! What do you think? #MiamiVice #Heat pic.twitter.com/0wFxwT4nTt— letsRUMBL (@letsRUMBL) January 24, 2018
The new Heat uniforms are pic.twitter.com/1Al3l2mObw— Ben Grabowski (@Ben_grabowski24) January 24, 2018
The new jerseys are made with totally tubular colors: laser fuchsia, blue gale, and white. The retro look is a huge departure from the black, red, and white aesthetic the Heat have always rocked. Miami fans should get used to these new duds because they’ll be on the Heat’s backs for their home games through the rest of this season.
According to Nike, the official designer of NBA uniforms and apparel, City Edition jerseys are made to “honor the fans — those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity.”
So far, it looks like fans are in love with the Heat’s retro look:
Those Miami vice uniforms are dope.— 5ive (@Rance_a_million) January 24, 2018
I never would've considered Goran Dragic to be a badass until I saw the Miami vice uniforms— Eamon O'Connell (@eamonoc15) January 23, 2018
Those Miami Vice uniforms are so good it makes me want to start doing coke.— Terry (@tweetsac2) January 23, 2018
I’m obsessed with the Heat Miami vice uniforms— Fiona (@captainfmorgan) January 23, 2018
These guys clearly approve.
Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas - Miami Vice 1984 #Photo pic.twitter.com/23W22t33Ln— Xavier J. Mejido (@XJMejido) January 14, 2018
Share image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.
Share image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.
-
The NFL Rejected An AMVETS Ad For Its Super Bowl Print Program The ad read “#PleaseStand.”
-
Serena Williams Reveals The Toughest Challenge Of Her Life And It's Not Even Tennis-Related Even famous athletes struggle with mundane parenting decisions.
-
Want To Improve Your Running? Try Smiling Researchers find facial expressions boost efficiency
-
Bill Murray Had A Hilarious Reaction To This College Player's Impressive Dunk Murray’s son is a coach for the team, so a little emotion is to be expected.
-
New Footage Reveals More About The Eagles Fan Who Ran Into A Pole “I’m not throwing bottles or punching horses. It was just running into a pole.”
-
LeBron Took To Instagram To Congratulate Himself For A Milestone Before He Achieved It He congratulated his younger self with a message of positivity.
-
Toni Harris Is The First Woman Playing A Skill Position To Receive A College Football Scholarship She’s only the second female non-kicker to make the roster at a four-year college.
-
Sports Programs For Military Kids Canceled Due To Government Shutdown Congress is setting a terrible example.
-
This Beautiful Fake-Out Penalty Kick Requires Repeat Views To Wrap Your Head Around It The deceptive play required perfect execution, and the result speaks for itself.