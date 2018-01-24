

In 2011, when the Florida Marlins rebranded themselves as the Miami Marlins, the baseball squad also took the opportunity to change their uniforms. The new jerseys were designed with a color palette comprised of black, red-orange, blue, yellow, and white. The jerseys were roundly rejected by baseball fans and anyone with a hint of taste. Sports reporters called the look everything from “Hawaiian shaved ice” to “push-up pop” to “Rainbow Brite.”

Miami Marlins uniforms> The Miami Marlins team pic.twitter.com/aec95BxTcy — Baseball Swag Inc. (@FrshBaseballPic) August 12, 2013

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, another Miami team, the Heat, unveiled their new City Edition uniforms featuring the colors that put the city on the map in the ‘80s. These uniforms feature a bright, neon colorway straight out of the iconic credits of “Miami Vice” and glow like the signs on a South Beach dance club.

The new Heat uniforms are pic.twitter.com/1Al3l2mObw — Ben Grabowski (@Ben_grabowski24) January 24, 2018

The new jerseys are made with totally tubular colors: laser fuchsia, blue gale, and white. The retro look is a huge departure from the black, red, and white aesthetic the Heat have always rocked. Miami fans should get used to these new duds because they’ll be on the Heat’s backs for their home games through the rest of this season.

According to Nike, the official designer of NBA uniforms and apparel, City Edition jerseys are made to “honor the fans — those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity.”

So far, it looks like fans are in love with the Heat’s retro look:

Those Miami vice uniforms are dope. — 5ive (@Rance_a_million) January 24, 2018

I never would've considered Goran Dragic to be a badass until I saw the Miami vice uniforms — Eamon O'Connell (@eamonoc15) January 23, 2018

Those Miami Vice uniforms are so good it makes me want to start doing coke. — Terry (@tweetsac2) January 23, 2018

I’m obsessed with the Heat Miami vice uniforms — Fiona (@captainfmorgan) January 23, 2018

These guys clearly approve.

Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas - Miami Vice 1984 #Photo pic.twitter.com/23W22t33Ln — Xavier J. Mejido (@XJMejido) January 14, 2018