Several weeks ago, sports talk show host Mike Francesca said on his show that, despite the rise of Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, there was “no shot” for a woman to rise to the title of head coach in his lifetime.

Reacting to those remarks and the subsequent discussions they spurred, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a definitive statement on the matter. Speaking publicly (via ESPN), the commissioner stated, "First of all, let me say that I disagree that there will not be a woman head coach in the NBA. It is hard to say exactly when [it will happen]. There are three women currently in the pipeline...There definitely will [be a female head coach]. And I think it is on me to sort of ensure that it happens sooner rather than later.”

The NBA has a reputation among American sports leagues for forward thinking on social issues. The similarities between the men’s and women’s leagues lead many to believe that the likelihood of a woman serving as head coach is more likely in basketball than other sports.

Silver has been eager to address the issue in the past as well:

That said, the “three” women Silver mentions – the Spurs’ Becky Hammon, the Kings’ Nancy Lieberman, and the Clippers’ assistant video coordinator Natalie Nakase – remain several steps away from head coaching contention.

Silver remains steadfast in his belief, continuing, "When it is not a function of how high you can jump or how strong you are, there is no physical litmus test to being a head coach in the league,” he said, “there is absolutely no reason why a woman will not ascend to be a head coach in this league. We are very focused in on it."