NBA Commissioner Says Expect A Female Head Coach 'Sooner Rather Than Later’
Several weeks ago, sports talk show host Mike Francesca said on his show that, despite the rise of Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, there was “no shot” for a woman to rise to the title of head coach in his lifetime.
Reacting to those remarks and the subsequent discussions they spurred, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a definitive statement on the matter. Speaking publicly (via ESPN), the commissioner stated, "First of all, let me say that I disagree that there will not be a woman head coach in the NBA. It is hard to say exactly when [it will happen]. There are three women currently in the pipeline...There definitely will [be a female head coach]. And I think it is on me to sort of ensure that it happens sooner rather than later.”
The NBA has a reputation among American sports leagues for forward thinking on social issues. The similarities between the men’s and women’s leagues lead many to believe that the likelihood of a woman serving as head coach is more likely in basketball than other sports.
Silver has been eager to address the issue in the past as well:
That said, the “three” women Silver mentions – the Spurs’ Becky Hammon, the Kings’ Nancy Lieberman, and the Clippers’ assistant video coordinator Natalie Nakase – remain several steps away from head coaching contention.
Silver remains steadfast in his belief, continuing, "When it is not a function of how high you can jump or how strong you are, there is no physical litmus test to being a head coach in the league,” he said, “there is absolutely no reason why a woman will not ascend to be a head coach in this league. We are very focused in on it."
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger Schools Troll Who Criticized Special Olympians “Take their path, you could learn from them and try to challenge yourself”
-
How Trump Can Undo Everything Obama Did For Title IX Should women athletes be worried about having protections rolled back?
-
-
The Most Powerful Posse In Compton An innovative program is turning LA’s most overlooked neighborhood into an equestrian haven An innovative program is turning LA’s most overlooked neighborhood into an equestrian haven
-
Someone Actually Won Warren Buffett’s Bracket Challenge Even though he made one crucial mistake
-
LeBron James Makes Impassioned Plea For Better Leadership In Youth SportsAfter being named to Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders list, he says who the real leaders are
-
A Surf Camp For The Gay Community Grows In Brazil “Being good to yourself and finding community can be a powerful form of activism” “Being good to yourself and finding community can be a powerful form of activism”
-
Arkansas Is Already Rethinking The Law It Just Passed Allowing Guns In StadiumsEven Republicans realize they went too far with their new conceal carry bill
-
Gay Cowboy Stands Up To Homophobia In Rural Australia Australian rodeo is steeped in homophobia