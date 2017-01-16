As is always the case when a local sports team packs up and moves to greener pastures, San Diego fans are livid that their chargers are heading 100 miles north to reside in Los Angeles. They’re setting fire to their jerseys and other Chargers gear as well as, uh, throwing eggs at the team’s offices. It’s not exactly a highbrow movement, but isn’t this what you’d expect from die-hard football fans?

Maybe, but it seems the objections get a little more interesting when it comes to the logistical process of the Chargers team and employees physically moving up to Los Angeles. That is to say, local movers (and even some in Los Angeles) are refusing to help the team relocate their stuff from San Diego to Los Angeles.

NBC San Diego has reported that 22 San Diego-based moving companies have vowed not to help the team pack up and leave San Diego. That number is impressive all by itself, but even more so considering the contract for a relocation of this scale is almost certainly in excess of $100,000.

Ryan Charles, who runs the sales and marketing for Hire a Helper, a moving company, says that the objection, based solely on principle, is very resonant. “We were just sitting there thinking about the physical move of the Chargers. We were thinking we would not want to be a part of that, having been born and raised here and being a lifelong Chargers fan,” he says.

What started off as a discussion between principals at local moving firms has now turned into an entire movement, as this image, taken from the website www.wewontmoveyouchargers.com demonstrates:

Charles took up cold-calling moving companies to ask them if they would stand with other companies in refusing to help. So far, the response has been overwhelmingly supportive.

Basic economic dictates that this won’t go on forever. Or even much longer. Even if EVERY company boycotts the Chargers’ business, the team will raise the price until it’s high enough for just one company to take their business.

Nonetheless, this isn’t a cause born out of practicality. The Chargers are going to move one way or another. These companies just want to ensure they’re not helping the team pack its bags on its way our of town.