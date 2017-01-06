This Mountain Biking Race Is A Muddy Catastrophe You Can’t Stop Watching
The organizers of the USA Cyclocross National Championships knew exactly what they were doing when they scheduled the race for this time of year in Hartford, CT. It might not be the most hospitable for fans with near-freezing temperatures and muddy ground. But what the setting lacks in comfort it more than makes up for by transforming the race into a near-chaotic scramble that sees as many riders on the ground as on their bikes at any given time.
This clip shows men aged 50-59, God help them, finding their way down the hill with a lot of help from gravity and a slick, muddy surface.
While age might not be the only factor in success here, it’s clear that the 40-49 group had a much better go of things, though I’m as likely to chalk that up to dumb luck as I am skill.
The course designer, Keegan Schelling, said in this interview that he was going for just this outcome when he plotted out the course, stating,"A good course should be a well-balanced mixture of difficulty and dynamic features — steep climbs, slippery, muddy sections, stuff that keeps everybody on their toes. We want to tread that line between it being really dangerous and really fun.”
Well, if those were his criteria, I would say he’s successful on every level...for now. The weather report for the weekend suggests higher temperatures and no rain, so this event could take a turn towards the safe and predictable as the crop of elite-level racers square off in the coming days.
When he described the flood control dike portion that you saw in the clips above, Schelling colorfully described the segment as “soul-crushing” stating, “That will be the place to watch the race if you want to watch people suffer."
As long as no one gets seriously hurt, who among us doesn’t want to see people voluntarily subject themselves to this muddy, cold downhill tumble?
-
Watch This College Basketball Team Trick Its Opponent Into Defending The Wrong Basket Duke got duped by clever Cardinals
-
This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time If ever there was a “mic drop” resignation letter, this is it.
-
The Sport That Changed Me: Congressman Adam Schiff And The Sports Trifecta “Going through the training … gives [us] a sense of empowerment”
-
Superstitions And The Sports Fans Who Love Them Fans and athletes alike love to delude themselves with bizarre sports rituals
-
Watch Cam Newton Read A Very Moving Poem To His 1-Year-Old Son, Chosen “To show you how much I love you, and what a real man is supposed to be.”
-
A Free Diver Makes A Beautifully Haunting Video While Swimming Under A Frozen Lake No oxygen...near freezing temperatures...trapped under a sheet of ice. What could go wrong?
-
New Orlando Stadium Honors Nightclub Shooting Victims With 49 Special Seats "...this sport can lift up a community and help to heal a community.”
-
Rwandan Soccer Officials Ban Witchcraft After Bizarre Match ‘Witchcraft is a big threat not only to football development but also to the image of the country’
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Get The Lady Tigers To Chicago [EXTENDED] Here’s how you can help this inner-city softball team have the experience of a lifetime