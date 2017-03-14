Minor league baseball games are infamous for concocting all sorts of gimmicks to capture attention and increase attendance. Since nothing gets eyeballs right now like political coverage, the Erie SeaWolves have announced an “Alternative Facts Night” at their ballpark.

The evening’s activities will celebrate the Erie SeaWolves winning the 2016 Eastern League title—which they didn’t—and include a giveaway of 1,000 replica championship rings to the first fans admitted.

Here’s the tweet announcing the charmingly dishonest affair:

The team also prepared a lengthy press release that highlights the events of the evening and touches on what an alternative fact actually is, should anyone be confused.