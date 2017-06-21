Education and Technology:
Sports

Oakland NFL Star Offers Up Free Haircuts For Local Kids With Good Grades

by Penn Collins

June 21, 2017 at 15:50
Again?

Enticing kids to anything with the promise of a free haircut sounds ineffective unless the offer comes from star NFL running back Marshawn Lynch

A sign outside the player’s Beast Mode retail store offered free haircuts with the presentation of a report card. The sign doesn’t disclose the threshold for good grades but this piece states kids need to hit a 3.0 or better to qualify. 

Though he made a name for himself and his Beast Mode persona in Seattle, Lynch has always pledged his allegiance to his hometown of Oakland, participating in a wide variety of outreach efforts including this neighborhood bike ride we covered last month. 

Lynch already has neighborhood kids studying, looking sharp, and staying active. Not a bad guy for a guy who hasn’t yet played a down for the Raiders.

