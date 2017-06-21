Education and Technology: Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way. Learn more Again?

Enticing kids to anything with the promise of a free haircut sounds ineffective unless the offer comes from star NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

A sign outside the player’s Beast Mode retail store offered free haircuts with the presentation of a report card. The sign doesn’t disclose the threshold for good grades but this piece states kids need to hit a 3.0 or better to qualify.

Though he made a name for himself and his Beast Mode persona in Seattle, Lynch has always pledged his allegiance to his hometown of Oakland, participating in a wide variety of outreach efforts including this neighborhood bike ride we covered last month.

Lynch already has neighborhood kids studying, looking sharp, and staying active. Not a bad guy for a guy who hasn’t yet played a down for the Raiders.