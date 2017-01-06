Watch This College Basketball Team Trick Its Opponent Into Defending The Wrong Basket
Basketball is a pretty straightforward sport. You try to score more points than your opponent. Sure, there are pesky rules around dribbling; how long your team can hold the ball without shooting; how hard you have to foul someone for it to be considered flagrant; and under what circumstances one is allowed to enter the crowd and fight with fans (under no circumstances).
It basically boils down to this: You try to shoot the ball through one basket while preventing your opponents from doing so in the other basket. Pretty clear, yes?
Not if you’re the Duke Blue Devils.
At the start of the third quarter in this week’s game against Louisville, the Cardinals set up as though they were attacking the wrong basket, and the Blue Devils bought in and responded by defending said wrong basket. So when the half began, Louisville’s Mariya Moore was able to inbound the ball to teammate Briahanna Jackson, who dribbled the opposite direction down the court and scored an uncontested layup.
“They were laughing at us, and I was like, ‘Why are they laughing?’” Duke’s Lexie Brown said. “And then, layup.”
Despite falling for the trickeration—which resulted in Jackson’s only basket of the night—Duke went on to win the game, 58-55. (My friend and I pulled off an almost-identical rouse in the 1990-something E.O. Smith High School student-faculty game; unfortunately, the faculty came out on top.)
-
This Mountain Biking Race Is A Muddy Catastrophe You Can’t Stop Watching “We want to tread that line between it being really dangerous and really fun,” said the course’s designer.
-
This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time If ever there was a “mic drop” resignation letter, this is it.
-
The Sport That Changed Me: Congressman Adam Schiff And The Sports Trifecta “Going through the training … gives [us] a sense of empowerment”
-
Superstitions And The Sports Fans Who Love Them Fans and athletes alike love to delude themselves with bizarre sports rituals
-
Watch Cam Newton Read A Very Moving Poem To His 1-Year-Old Son, Chosen “To show you how much I love you, and what a real man is supposed to be.”
-
A Free Diver Makes A Beautifully Haunting Video While Swimming Under A Frozen Lake No oxygen...near freezing temperatures...trapped under a sheet of ice. What could go wrong?
-
New Orlando Stadium Honors Nightclub Shooting Victims With 49 Special Seats "...this sport can lift up a community and help to heal a community.”
-
Rwandan Soccer Officials Ban Witchcraft After Bizarre Match ‘Witchcraft is a big threat not only to football development but also to the image of the country’
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Get The Lady Tigers To Chicago [EXTENDED] Here’s how you can help this inner-city softball team have the experience of a lifetime