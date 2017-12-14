Brave Little Brother Thinks His Sister's Wrestling Match Is Real, Rushes To Her Defense
This little brother may not know exactly what’s going on, but that doesn’t keep him from putting an array of instincts on display. Unable to discern between the sport of wrestling and actual harm befalling his sister, the brave little boy rushes to the mats mid-match to assist in her defense.
Right away, we realize the boy has an innate and admirable compulsion to keep his family safe. While admirable in its own right, that’s not the only trait we see from the confused (but virtuous) lad.
In this video, you see the boy rush to his sister’s aid without hesitation once the first contact is made between the wrestlers.
Before he’s separated from the fracas amid laughter from the (slightly) older children looking on, we see, plain as day, that this kid knows how to fight. At the age of 3 or 4, he likely (and hopefully) hasn’t had any formal training in martial arts, but as this grainy still reveals, once atop his sister’s aggressor, he lands a pretty sweet kidney punch a moment before being pulled away.
That’s not something that’s taught. That’s 100% instinct, and the spectators agree. At the 0:50 mark, the person taking the video says, “I think he may be a wrestler.”
Whether or not the boy becomes a proper wrestler remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt, from his technique and eagerness to enter the fray, he’s a fighter already.
Share image via RM Videos/YouTube.
