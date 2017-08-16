LeBron James Calls For Love And Change Following Charlottesville

LeBron James addressed 7,500 children from his hometown of Akron, Ohio, at an event sponsored by the LeBron James Family Foundation on Aug. 15. While the NBA star has previously criticized Donald Trump for the president’s reluctance to speak out against white nationalism following the violence in Charlottesville, James largely used this forum to speak on healing and love.

Here are his exact words from that address.

Later that same day, James singled out Trump, asserting that his refusal to condemn the white supremacists is complicit in making hate “fashionable again.” It’s perhaps the most direct and pointed political criticism James has made in a career full of public statements on social issues.

When it comes to hardline stances, speaking out passionately against hate is only divisive to those who practice it; many are applauding James for his strong words.

