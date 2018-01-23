Even a decade ago, NBA superstar LeBron James’ talents were such that his dismantlement of basketball records was a virtual certainty. That doesn’t mean that the actual moments the milestones are achieved are any less special for the one they call “King James,” but for fans of the game, his achievements are hardly a surprise — and even LeBron himself could have seen these moments coming.

Now, as the Cleveland Cavalier is expected to score his 30,000th point against the Spurs this week — he’s currently sitting seven points away at 29,993 — James has taken to Instagram to congratulate … himself … prior to the actual event.

Odd? Yes. But also endearing, as his Instagram post is prefaced with the statement that he wanted to be the first to congratulate himself. The post is written in the second person, so the message reads as though he’s offering his words to his younger self, an interpretation that’s supported by his sign off: “Congrats again Young King.”

While some may raise an eyebrow at publicly congratulating oneself prior to actually achieving a goal, the accomplishment is a historic one. Only six other players have reached the 30,000-point plateau: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), and Dirk Nowitzki (30,837). Of those six, soon to be seven, only Nowitzki and James are still active in the league today.

The achievement comes at a time of tumult for the Cavaliers. The team is plagued by rumors of internal discord and are 3-7 in their last 10 games, so LeBron’s positivity, even if directed at himself, serves as a bright spot for Cleveland fans.

Share image via LeBron James/Instagram.