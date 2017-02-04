Lady Gaga plans to get political during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, despite previously dismissed reports that the NFL had warned the singer against it. Gaga, an outspoken critic of President Trump and a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ community, said during a press conference yesterday that her show would focus on “inclusion” and “equality.”

“The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career,” Gaga said. “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

The Super Bowl would be a prime stage for the singer to make a statement with over 100 million viewers expected to turn in. Here are three things Lady Gaga could do and the one thing she should.

1. Wear a safety pin

Immediately after the election, Americans began wearing a safety pin on their shirts as a symbol of unity and support for all of the groups Trump has lashed out at including women, immigrants, and other minorities. LeBron James wore one of the cover of Sports Illustrated, but since then the symbol has lost momentum. Gaga could make a much stronger statement.

2. Hold up a sign

Lady Gaga campaigned for Hillary Clinton, appearing a rally in North Carolina and joining Clinton at the Javits Center on election night. During the campaign, the “Jolene” singer attacked Trump and his wife Melania on social media, at one point tweeting “Your husband is 1 of the most notorious bullies we have ever witnessed.” After Trump’s victory, the singer joined protesters outside of Trump Tower where she hung from a sanitation truck while holding a “Love Trumps Hate” sign. We don’t need another sign.

3. Wear a pussy hat

The pink “pussy hat” became a symbol of solidarity among protesters during the Women’s March, which drew nearly 5 million participants. Lady Gaga allegedly attended along with Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, and others. While the pussy hat remains a protest symbol, Lady Gaga could do more to speak out for immigrants, Muslims, and other groups already affected by Trump’s administration.

4. Do nothing

The best thing Lady Gaga could do during one of the biggest celebrations of Americanism? Nothing. After producers cue the music, the lights, the dancers, and the fireworks, Gaga could simply refuse to perform, instead, taking the stage for ten full minutes of silence. It would give 100 million Americans a chance to reflect on the state of their country and the man elected to lead it.