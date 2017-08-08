Barack Obama's Brother-In-Law Just Got Hired By The New York Knicks

Normally, front office hires from NBA teams don’t make headlines, but that’s because they don’t usually involve Barack Obama’s family. The former president’s brother-in-law (and Michelle’s brother), Craig Robinson, has reportedly been hired by the New York Knicks, though the details of his role remain the subject of some speculation and conflicting reports.

Robinson is an experienced NBA vet, having most recently served as the vice president of player and organizational development with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Vertical is reporting Robinson’s role will be two-pronged “including player development and serving as general manager of the Knicks’ development league team in Westchester.”

However, ESPN is reporting that sources have said, “Robinson is not expected to serve as general manager for the Knicks’ G League team. That role is expected to continue to be filled by Allan Houston.”

His connections to the first family have given the NBA exec and former coach an avenue for participating in physical education and fitness initiatives, including the widely-lauded Project Play.

His landing spot at the Knicks is interesting because the team has been a perennial underachiever amid front office turmoil and turnover for the past two decades. News of his hiring comes after the high-profile separation between the team and its president Phil Jackson. With an eye — by default — to the future, Robinson could make a big impact on the team bringing up young talent, as the team makes moves to secure its future. He did wonders by turning the woeful Milwaukee Bucks into playoff contenders.

Share image by Ava Lowery/Flickr.