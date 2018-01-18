Hockey Fans React To Kid Rock’s Upcoming Performance At The NHL All-Star Game

The de-evolution of Kid Rock from being the first white dude with a high-top fade, to a Confederate flag-waver, is hardly a topic for serious music historians. But, the man has made quite a leap from playing Detroit hip-hop clubs to Trump-loving country star.

Here’s Kid in the early ‘90s.

Kid Rock in the early 90s pic.twitter.com/0bGOQcJWXQ — FunnyTweets (@funny_together) March 5, 2015

Here’s Kid now.

While we're at it, why does a rich kid from the Detroit suburbs love the confederate flag so much? pic.twitter.com/pIa9Ga8ugo — AgentHades (@AgentHades) September 29, 2017

Over the past decade, Kid Rock has grown to represent the negative side of country music. Besides waving Confederate flags, he has made anti-transgender comments from the stage. “Things shouldn’t be this complicated,” he told a crowd in September, “And no, you don’t get to choose because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.” He has also routinely told his audiences to “fuck Colin Kaepernick.”

Kid Rock also released a line of pro-Trump T-shirts that labeled red states as “America” and blue states as “Dumbfuckistan.”

#Apparel News - Kid Rock launches Trump apparel that features shirt referring to blue ... https://t.co/t8I2soeKjL pic.twitter.com/re4vYfi7G0 — Robert Antoshak (@RAntoshak) December 7, 2016

Having all of this information at its disposal, the National Hockey League decided that Kid Rock should perform during halftime at its All-Star Game on Jan. 28. Not only is this decision unpopular with fans, but his performance falls during the league’s ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ month — a campaign designed to “to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.”

After the league announced its decision on Wednesday, Jan. 18, hockey fans and activists came together on Twitter to condemn the decision.

I just hope Kid Rock brings the rest of the Traveling Wilburys with him when he plays the @NHL All Star Game pic.twitter.com/HQ2AM8jro9 — Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley) January 17, 2018

Minorities, people of color and women already feel like the NHL doesn't gaf about them. Having Kid Rock as the All-Star game entertainment just underlies that point. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) January 17, 2018

Figured out why NHL picked Kid Rock for the All Star Game 2nd intermission gig. Same date as the #Grammys so they knew he'd be available. — Erin Davis (@erindavis) January 17, 2018

The NHL looked at how much attention that college football got for having trendy, young, peak-popularity artist in Kendrick Lamar play the halftime show. So they decided to get...



*squints eyes*



Kid Rock. huh — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 17, 2018

Kid Rock has one #1 record. It came 11 years ago.



As always, the NHL proves they have their finger on the pulse of pop culture. — Tom Hunter (@PuckDontLie) January 17, 2018

So the last two musical acts booked by the NHL are the Goo Goo Dolls and Kid Rock. I must have an essay due tomorrow — Blake Price (@BlakePriceTSN) January 17, 2018

NHL: Why don't any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport?



Also NHL: Let's book Kid Rock to be the main entertainment for our biggest event of the year!! — Mike (@DeetoDC) January 17, 2018

NHL exec: "Hey! Let's unnecessarily align ourselves with a divisive performer in a politically sensitive time in exchange for songs at an intermission event that no one cares about for a sport that is generally not political."

All: "this sounds like a good risk reward trade-off" — Birdie Num Nums (@BirdieNumNums_1) January 17, 2018

Share image by U.S. Army/Flickr.