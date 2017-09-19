Kevin Durant Pretty Much Admitted To Using A Fake Twitter Account To Criticize His Old Team 

When Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors was named MVP of last year’s NBA Finals, he thought his critics were silenced. He had been derided in the media for leaving Oklahoma City the year before to presumably ride Steph Curry’s coattails to a championship. A curious Twitter exchange Sunday night led some to believe Durant is still haunted by his decision to leave Oklahoma City and is using a fake Twitter account for vindication.

Twitter user @Harrisonmc15 tweeted screenshots of deleted tweets between Durant’s official handle, @KDTrey5, and @ColeCashwell in which Durant referred to himself in the third person.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 1-1 / 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

After a few sleepless nights, Durant admitted to a panel Tuesday at TechCrunch Disrupt 2017 that after the incident, he had sent a letter of apology to his former coach in Oklahoma City, Billy Donovan. “I do regret using my former coach’s name and my former organization that I played for,” he told TechCrunch. “That was childish, that was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that, and I apologized to them for doing that.” Although he was sorry for @ColeCashwell’s tweets, Durant never specifically admitted to creating the account.

After the incident on Sunday, a group on Reddit tracked down a private Instagram account (@quiresultan) believed to be used by Durant. Durant’s brother once tagged him in a photo under the handle, and it’s followed by numerous NBA players, giving creedence to the theory. The account in question has also defended Durant against social media critics in the past. Shortly after the Reddit speculation, the @quiresultan account was changed to @shanghainoon12345.

Durant attributed his inappropriate Twitter behavior to his passion for the game of basketball. “I use Twitter to engage with fans,” Durant told TechCrunch. “I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far. That’s what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball.”

Share image via TechCrunch/YouTube.