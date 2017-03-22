Kaepernick Trolls Trump With A $50,000 Donation To Meals On Wheels
Two weeks into the NFL’s free-agency window, ex-49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to sign with another team. Although he put up an above-average 90.7 quarterback rating last year, Kaepernick’s controversial political actions may have made NFL owners afraid to pick him up. Last season, Kaepernick made headlines for refusing to stand during the national anthem to protest the oppression of people of color.
Monday, at a rally in Kentucky, President Trump took the opportunity to claim responsibility for Kaepernick’s lack of employment. “There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” Trump said. “I said, ‘If I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of Kentucky — because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.’ ”
Kaepernick responded to Trump’s slam by using it as an opportunity to give back. Trump’s recently-proposed federal budget eliminates funding for the Meals on Wheels Program. So Kaepernick made a $50,000 donation to the not-for-profit organization. Meals on Wheels delivers free meals to seniors and veterans who are unable to prepare them for themselves.
Thank you @Kaepernick7 for supporting seniors through your words and actions.https://t.co/2PBpeWh5lC— Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) March 21, 2017
Kapernick’s donation comes as part of his pledge to donate $1 million to a variety of social and community programs which are tracked on his website. “I will donate one million dollars plus all the proceeds of my jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities, 100k a month for 10 months,” the site reads. Kaepernick’s actions in light of Trump’s bullying makes it clear who’s actually making America great these days.
