Colin Kaepernick Is Completing His $1 Million Pledge To Help Fight For Social Justice

On January 15, 2018, Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday by laying a wreath at the slain civil rights leader’s memorial in Washington, DC.

“To honor him,” Pence wrote on Twitter, “let’s rededicate ourselves to the cause Dr. King selflessly advanced, that all men are created equal.”

Twitter was quick to point out that when Pence was faced with nonviolent protests by black athletes at an NFL game last year, he walked out.

hey remember when you walked out of a football game because black athletes were protesting police brutality — Hunter (@hunrstan) January 15, 2018

The protests were started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sat in silence during the national anthem during a preseason game in 2016.

Soon, athletes in the NFL and across the country would join him in kneeling for the national anthem to protest racial inequality — a stance that would undoubtedly have the blessing of Dr. King.

Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far on https://t.co/DkVikwsc2E #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 pic.twitter.com/w47VUBZDSQ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 16, 2018

Kaepernick has not only put his career on the line for his protests, but he’s also reached deep into his own pockets to help the cause.

Back in 2016, Kaepernick pledged to donate $1 million of his own money to organizations fighting for social justice. By now, he has donated $910,000 to 31 organizations and is completing his pledge by donating the final $90,000 shortly.

Each of Kaepernick’s final $10,000 donations will be matched by a celebrity. The first to do so is Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors: Both he and Kaepernick will donate $10,000 apiece to Silicon Valley De-Bug, a charitable advocacy organization.

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

“It’s been a privilege to be able to do my part in helping organizations like Mother’s Against Police Brutality to provide comfort and support for families when law enforcement kills a community member,” Kaepernick wrote on Instagram. “Hearing about how each organization utilized the donations reaffirms that people doing good work need more support.”

Since Kaepernick began his protests in 2016, he has been the object of scorn for many American conservatives. These so-called “patriots” chose to be offended by a person of color sitting for the national anthem instead of being outraged by rampant racial inequality.

While these people have cursed his name and questioned his patriotism, Kaepernick has sacrificed his money and career to create positive social change.