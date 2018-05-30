Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground 

After being knocked out of the playoffs in five games by the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid hasn’t been taking any time off the court. According to Deadspin’s Dan McQuade, Embiid has been showing up at Seger Park in Philadelphia and annihilating every pickup player that gets in his way.

Since the season ended, videos have been pouring in to “Rights to Ricky Sanchez” podcast of the 7-foot Cameroonian center dunking on amateur players at the park.

Seger Park is reportedly a popular place for pickup games during the day. The court once saw action deep into the night until neighbors complained about the noise. The Seger Park Advisory Council fit the backboards with removable rims that can be taken down at night.

New podcast!



* Hinkie on that weird financial podcast.

* JJ on the Simmons podcast.

* JOEL EMBIID dunked on some regular dude and we talked to @FeliciaRicci who caught it on film.https://t.co/rfTtXnb6x7 pic.twitter.com/9UMLoeBwpe — Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast (@RTRSPodcast) May 26, 2018

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I just saw @JoelEmbiid dunking on some trash-talking fools in the park near Whole Foods on South St. #crying #sixers (cc: @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin) pic.twitter.com/PFgqtUMcOT — Felicia (@FeliciaRicci) May 26, 2018

Embiid takes his next victim at 10th and Lombard @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin pic.twitter.com/U7fW1EXv5D — Ryan Walter (@rjwalter5) May 28, 2018

One poor guy was the victim of an off-the-face windmill dunk. Although it may have bruised his face and his ego in the moment, he now has a fantastic story to tell his buddies, and video to prove it.

Here’s video, courtesy @astrait25, of Joel Embiid bouncing a ball off a dude’s face and then windmilling on his head at a park at 9th and South in Philly. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/XS99pFhXat — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 28, 2018

Embiid has also been spotted playing tennis at his local court as well.

Embiid wrapping up his Memorial Day with a little tennis pic.twitter.com/D0NYWUVbK0 — MattJM (@MMasceri) May 28, 2018

While Embiid is clearly having a blast embarrassing pickup players, he should be careful. He already missed his first two seasons due to foot injuries. Drafted in 2014, Embiid didn’t play his first professional game until 2016. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign, although injuries limited him to appearing in just 31 games.

Share image by Keith Allison/Flickr.