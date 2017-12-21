Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Celebrated His First College Basket By Recreating An Iconic NBA Photo
Though Charlie Hall has garnered attention playing for Northwestern in previous seasons, his notoriety has been mostly due to the presence of his famous mom, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, cheering him on from the stands.
The forward hadn’t actually scored a bucket for his team going into his junior year campaign, but that dubious distinction went by the wayside when Hall took to the free throw line, scoring his first (and, thus far, only) point as a Northwestern Wildcat.
Even if you’re the son of a famous TV star, it’s difficult to commemorate a 50% free throw percentage in earnest, even if that sole bucket serves as the first point of your college career. So Charlie, known for having inherited his mom’s wit, had some fun with the moment.
In an homage to an iconic Wilt Chamberlin photograph after the NBA legend tallied up a record 100 points in one game, Hall posed with a sign commemorating his single bucket.
Of course, it didn’t take long for proud sports mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus to respond, perhaps as pleased with his hilarious commemoration as she was with the on-court achievement.
Hopefully, Charlie Hall’s basket is the first of many — or at least several — more this season.
Share image via Charlie Hall/Twitter.
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Softball Team Needs $573 For Uniforms Help these young athletes during our 12 Days of Giftmas.
-
Watch: New Digital Short “Nora” Highlights Adidas First Female Pro Skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos is working to inspire more young women to skate.
-
Here It Is: The Greatest Jenga Move The World Has Ever Seen Did the other person just forfeit after this happened?
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Help These Young Soccer Players Buy Goals Please consider donating to this team.
-
5 Of The Best Ads To Inspire Your New Year’s Resolutions What’s your 2018 resolution?5 Of The Best Ads To Inspire Your New Year’s Resolutions
-
Ryan Hollingshead On His Near-Fatal Accident And Giving Back The soccer star was just named MLS Humanitarian of the Year.
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Help These Disabled Students Play Soccer and Badminton Help these young athletes learn new sports and develop their motor skills.
-
This Table Tennis Virtuoso Can Win Using Any Item As A Paddle Using a variety of instruments and household items, he demonstrates laser-like accuracy.
-
Random Act Of Sports: Stranded Passengers Teamed Up To Battle Bus Stuck On A Snowy Hill Never underestimate the will of commuters trying to get home.