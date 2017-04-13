A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Reaccommodate' You
Four days after disturbing footage surfaced of security personnel forcibly dragging a man off a United Airlines flight, the company has taken criticism from across the country. Aside from an incredulous public and furious passenger rights groups, the Chicago-based carrier is now drawing the ire and mockery of a jiu-jitsu training school.
In what appears to be a tongue-in-cheek video, an instructor at Gracie Breakdown has released a lesson in how to stand your ground should some security goons approach trying to “reaccommodate” you or your fellow travelers.
While the premise may be in jest, the lesson is in earnest. The Gracie family developed the Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighting style and rose to prominence as the first family of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) as a nascent organization in the late 90s.
It's hard to imagine when the deployment of Brazilian jiu-jitsu would diffuse a confrontation, but the message here still mirrors those coming from more conventional outlets—if a company is going to physically impose itself on you, you can push back.
-
No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Just Now Becca Longo will play for Division II Adams State in Colorado this fall
-
What Makes A Sports Villain?The director of ESPN’s latest 30 For 30 documentary wants you to confront your love or hate for John CalipariDocumentary filmmaker Jonathan Hock wants you to confront your love or hate for John Calipari
-
Hilarious Video Calls Out Trump For Golf Hypocrisy Trump has played 13 rounds of golf in just 12 weeks
-
Oscar De La Hoya Fires A Dig At Donald Trump In New Ad It’s the latest exchange in a year-long feud between the President and the Mexican-American boxer
-
This NFL Player Fired Off Perfect Responses To United's Brutal Treatment Of A Passenger The hulking lineman includes a photo of what the ‘re-accommodation’ looked like to him
-
High School Basketball Star Dunks Over Mom And Dad To Win Contest The family that dunks together …
-
Sports Fans Need To Get A Grip ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on how fan behavior is getting worse and what can be done to improve it ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on how fan behavior is getting worse and what can be done to improve it
-
Trump Supports The Historic Alliance The US And Mexico Just Announced Is Soccer The Way To Bring The Two Sides Together?
-
Dad’s Attempt To Play Catch With His Toddler Ends In The Cutest Failure Possible “Ready to catch?” He said ‘yes’, but his body said ‘HELL NO’