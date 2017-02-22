Iran Bans Brother and Sister Chess Champs For Violating Religious Law
The Iranian National Chess Team has removed a pair of sibling chess masters for not adhering to the country’s religious laws. The duo, 18-year-old Dorsa Derakhshani and her 15-year-old brother Borna Derakhshani, were dropped from the team and banned from entering tournaments in the country after Dorsa failed to wear a head covering and Borna engaged in a match against an Israeli chess player at a chess festival earlier this month. The World Chess Federation currently ranks Dorsa as the eighth-best female player under 21 and 92 best overall.
Ahmad Salek, deputy head of the parliament’s cultural commission, claimed the Derakhshani’s actions were in defiance of the principles of the Islamic republic, according to a report in The Times. Women have been required to wear headscarves in public since the Islamic revolution in 1979 and Iranian athletes are forbidden from competing against Israelis. The Times also reports that Mehrdad Pahlevanzadeh, head of the Iranian Chess Federation, claimed that the siblings “would be dealt with severely.”
Earlier this month, the female chess community clashed with Iran as a group of players announced plans to boycott the women’s chess championship, scheduled to take place in Iran, rather than face arrest for not following the country’s strict dress code.
Nazi Paikidze, the reigning U.S. chess champion, announced that she would boycott the tournament. “By participating, I would be forced to submit to forms of oppression designed specifically for women,” she explained to Marie Claire. “It sets the wrong example, particularly for young girls interested in chess.”
In a follow-up post on Instagram, Paikidze explained:
This is a post for those who don’t understand why I am boycotting FIDE’s decision. I think it’s unacceptable to host a WOMEN’S World Championship in a place where women do not have basic fundamental rights and are treated as second-class citizens. For those saying that I don’t know anything about Iran: I have received the most support and gratitude from the people of Iran, who are facing this situation every day.
-
Random Act of Sport: Four Girls Are Teamwork Personified As They Evict A Rodent From Their House This humane effort to remove a rat is nothing short of flawless
-
I Don’t Know A Thing About Soccer. Now I’m Coaching My Daughter’s Team. How a self-described ‘geek’ dad took over his daughter's soccer team and surprised everyone.
-
Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos 13,562 LEGOs. 3,916 photos. 225 man hours. 1 puck.
-
Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? NBA players earn 160 times their minor-league counterparts do, and that’s bad business
-
Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message The black-out wardrobes made quite an impression on the first day of play.
-
A 15-Year-Old Girl Becomes The First “Eagle Huntress” Of Her Tribe A 2,000 year old tradition comes to life A gorgeous documentary follows her bold and controversial journey
-
Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination “As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all.”
-
Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake How to master the art of the handshake
-
The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality The ad is a big departure for the league, and it doesn’t even feature the NFL logo