Worthy Cause Countdown: This Indiana Elementary School Needs $946 To Launch A Basketball Program
From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.
Like most low-income public schools in Indiana, North Elementary School is struggling. The state decreased per-pupil spending for elementary and secondary schools under Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s governorship, and the Indiana Department of Education has proven to be an unreliable distributor of federal Title 1 funds.
Jennifer Higgins teaches sixth grade at North and is helping launch the community’s first youth basketball program. The goal is to create a full-fledged league, but Higgins needs help, as she writes on DonorsChoose.org.
Classroom size and ability levels keep growing, but budgets are not. Students are expected to demonstrate mastery of skills, but they are being asked to do it without much hands-on materials.
The team is raising $1,127 for 25 basketballs—it’s currently $946 from the goal with just 7 days left. Please consider donating here.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on DonorsChoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.
-
Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case The settlement covers more than 20,000 retired NFL players for the next 65 years
-
Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed Sport governing bodies only hurt themselves by their exclusion of women
-
Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player Said Coach Mike Krzyzewski, ”He won't play until I feel good about the entire situation and where he is at.”
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Tiny Colorado Town Needs $759 For Volleyball Equipment Holly, Colorado used to farm beets—now the tiny town just wants to play volleyball
-
10 Ways Softball Can Change Your Life The impact of this popular sport stretches into players’ careers, interests, and relationships
-
College Basketball Player Gets A Post-Game Jumbotron Message And Surprise Reunion With His ‘Deployed’ Brother "We don't ask for much for Christmas, so this is the best present I've ever gotten."
-
In ‘Beef Ball,’ Hong Kong’s Championship Soccer Team Has The Unlikeliest Of Coaches Hong Kong coach Chan Yuen-ting's success highlights soccer's huge gender divide
-
Here’s What Media Coverage Of Female Athletes Should Look Like A Harvard student wages battle against the sexist mainstream with inspiring series
-
Random Act of Sport: Woman Catches Mugger After Marathon Chase Hubei Wang was determined to get her money back