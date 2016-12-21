From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.

Like most low-income public schools in Indiana, North Elementary School is struggling. The state decreased per-pupil spending for elementary and secondary schools under Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s governorship, and the Indiana Department of Education has proven to be an unreliable distributor of federal Title 1 funds.

Jennifer Higgins teaches sixth grade at North and is helping launch the community’s first youth basketball program. The goal is to create a full-fledged league, but Higgins needs help, as she writes on DonorsChoose.org.

Classroom size and ability levels keep growing, but budgets are not. Students are expected to demonstrate mastery of skills, but they are being asked to do it without much hands-on materials.

The team is raising $1,127 for 25 basketballs—it’s currently $946 from the goal with just 7 days left. Please consider donating here.

