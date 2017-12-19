Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This South Florida Baseball Team Buy Uniforms

Immokalee is a small farming town in southern Florida. Nearly 94% of students attending its Title I Immokalee High School are from households with incomes low enough to qualify them for free or reduced-price school lunches.

Despite a lack of funding, Immokalee High teacher Ethan Striz is determined to provide the students with a baseball team.

[B]aseball teaches athletes more about life than people understand. There are many life skills that are learned throughout this game that I want to pass on to my players.

Because his students cannot afford to purchase their own athletic equipment, Striz has turned to DonorsChoose.org to raise $822 for practice gear. The team is currently $577 short of their goal.

My players come from a migrant community where many students do not even have baseball gear or clothes. Our athletics helps fund some of these necessities but we cannot always afford all the essentials… Our team takes great pride in themselves and their school! This donation will only help that pride grow and bring smiles to many faces!

Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.