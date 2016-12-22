From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.

Holly High School in Holly, Colorado—a tiny ex-beet farming town near the state’s Kansas border—needs new volleyballs. The 77-student school, where 70 percent of kids receive free or reduced-price lunches, hasn’t replaced the team’s equipment in over a decade. Most of the budget goes toward Holly’s seven full-time teachers. Business manager and volleyball coach Shelbie Schenck details the problem:

Most of our volleyballs have been used for ten plus years. We have to air them up every other day. Something as simple as higher quality volleyballs would give us more time to spend on developing skills rather than airing up volleyballs before every practice.

Heading into the new season, Schenck is soliciting the help of internet Good Samaritans. The cash-strapped team is raising money for balls and blocking equipment on DonorsChoose.org. The campaign is currently $759 from its target goal of $1,124—with 16 days remaining.

You can contribute here.

Editor’s note: Some projects listed on DonorsChoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.