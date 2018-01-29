Sydney Sanders is a huge hockey fan. So, for her birthday, she bought a ticket to fly from her hometown in Pennsylvania all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, to see the Predators take on the New Jersey Devils.

I'M GOING TO NASHVILLE FOR MY BIRTHDAY — sydney (@sydneysanders_) January 12, 2018

Unfortunately, no one on Twitter told Sydney that the Predators were playing the Devils in Newark, New Jersey, that night, not at their home in Nashville. So when Sydney arrived at the Bridgestone Arena, she was in for the shock of her life.

WHEN YOU'RE A COMPLETE MORON AND YOU BUY A FLIGHT TO NASHVILLE TO GO TO THE @PredsNHL GAME BUT IT'S AN AWAY GAME SO YOU HANG OUT AT BRIDGESTONE ANYWAY pic.twitter.com/dzgjoZassd — sydney (@sydneysanders_) January 25, 2018

But the Predators social media team saw her tweet and jumped into action.

You still out there?? — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 25, 2018

I am!!! — sydney (@sydneysanders_) January 25, 2018

Don't move. We're bringing you something. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 25, 2018

Okay I'll be here — sydney (@sydneysanders_) January 25, 2018

The Predators graciously gave Sydney a big bag of swag for her troubles, including a calendar, so that next time, she’ll know if the Preds game is home or away.

LOOK AT WHAT I GOT Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/arzUF3GKd4 — sydney (@sydneysanders_) January 25, 2018

But one wonders if she broke it to the Predators’ staff that she’s actually a Philadelphia Flyers fan …

I went to the flyers game with my mom last night even if there was a stupid blizzard and it was GREAT pic.twitter.com/MvxJfumFTI — sydney (@sydneysanders_) January 5, 2018

I'm here again so that's cool pic.twitter.com/IjotrfwZQi — sydney (@sydneysanders_) December 15, 2017

The flyers game yesterday was the best thing ever and I'm so happy I got to watch the boys win pic.twitter.com/U2jmZEbFD6 — sydney (@sydneysanders_) December 13, 2017