Hockey Fan Flies Nearly 900 Miles To See A Game … At The Wrong Stadium

by Tod Perry

January 29, 2018 at 12:30
Sydney Sanders is a huge hockey fan. So, for her birthday, she bought a ticket to fly from her hometown in Pennsylvania all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, to see the Predators take on the New Jersey Devils. 

Unfortunately, no one on Twitter told Sydney that the Predators were playing the Devils in Newark, New Jersey, that night, not at their home in Nashville. So when Sydney arrived at the Bridgestone Arena, she was in for the shock of her life.

But the Predators social media team saw her tweet and jumped into action. 

The Predators graciously gave Sydney a big bag of swag for her troubles, including a calendar, so that next time, she’ll know if the Preds game is home or away.

But one wonders if she broke it to the Predators’ staff that she’s actually a Philadelphia Flyers fan …

Share image by Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

