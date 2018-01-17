Hawaiian Golfer Keeps Playing After Rumored Missile Launch
A popular hypothetical question at teenage slumber parties and on boring first dates goes something like this: “If you had only one day left to live, what would you do?”
Avid golfer Mark Gardner got to live out this scenario on Friday, Jan. 12, when an emergency text saying a missile was headed toward Hawaii was sent to residents of the Aloha State.
Everyone in Hawaii just got an emergency alert that there is ballistic missile incoming, believed to be from North Korea, send prayers to the people of Hawaii pic.twitter.com/OS7jrxw1LQ— Johnye (@johndre_3000) January 13, 2018
Before realizing the alert was a false alarm, Gardner sent a farewell message to his friends and family, which his daughter later posted on her Twitter page. “If you’re watching this video, that means I didn’t make it,” he said. But after that grim statement, Gardner, like any other avid golfer, got to the really important stuff. “I just parred the last hole and I hit the shiz-nick out of my ball. I love y’all, but I’m playing golf, and that’s the last thing I’m gonna do.”
My father will live and die golfing. #missile #hawaii pic.twitter.com/BT4cPvwt1O— Alohi Gardner (@GardnerAlohi) January 13, 2018
Gardner’s video is going viral because he didn’t panic or run for shelter while under the threat of nuclear annihilation. Instead, Gardner decides to go on doing what he loves and letting the chips (on the course or otherwise) fall where they may. “My father will live and die golfing,” Gardner’s daughter, Alohi, posted on Twitter.
Gardner’s video got some great responses on Twitter, here’s a few:
Merica AF— Bradley B. Groover (@BradleyBGroover) January 13, 2018
Your dad being cool as a cucumber on the golf course with a missile inbound is amazing glad everything worked out— Owen (@Ow3nP) January 13, 2018
He a G for real no fear he must have lived a great life to face death with a great golf game! pic.twitter.com/DHfSsACwgo— Dari (@DariKeepsItReal) January 14, 2018
I endorse his priorities. (#hescomingoffaparfercrissakes)— Ed (@EdwordMoriarty) January 14, 2018
With a ballistic missile well on its way to Hawaii, this guy sent a video to his kids from the golf course and made it a point to specify that he just parred the last hole. This guy is a legend to dads everywhere, @ClassicDadMoves— Barry (@UWM_Barry) January 14, 2018
Share image by Green Apple Network/YouTube.
