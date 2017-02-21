Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos
The Grand Rapids Griffins, an American Hockey League team, celebrated “Toy Night” on Saturday with a blowout of stop-motion LEGO videos about hockey.
First, there was the “Hockey Night in Grand Rapids” opener:
Then, for some unexplained reason, a tribute to WWE NXT wrestler Bobby Roode:
Followed by a music video for the hockey anthem “I Wanna Drive The Zamboni”:
According to Yahoo Sports, the videos were created by members of the the Grand Rapids Griffins’ digital media team and involved 13,562 LEGOs, 137 figures, three cameras, 3,916 photos, and 225 man-hours. It was worth every brick.
Recently on GOOD Sports
-
Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? NBA players earn 160 times their minor-league counterparts do, and that’s bad business
-
Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message The black-out wardrobes made quite an impression on the first day of play.
-
A 15-Year-Old Girl Becomes The First “Eagle Huntress” Of Her Tribe A 2,000 year old tradition comes to life A gorgeous documentary follows her bold and controversial journey
-
Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination “As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all.”
-
Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake How to master the art of the handshake
-
The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality The ad is a big departure for the league, and it doesn’t even feature the NFL logo
-
Beards And Mustaches Prevail After Miami Marlins Lift Facial Hair Ban The ban lasted only one year, leaving just one team left with such a policy. Any guesses?
-
Random Act of Sport: Quick-Thinking Soccer Fan Saves Kid From Wayward Kick The best save of the game took place in the stands
-
Superstar Athletes ‘Stand Up’ To Speak About Their Experiences With Online Bullying Derek Jeter, Von Miller and others open up about the abuse they endure online.