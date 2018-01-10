A 5-Year-Old Misses His Own Awesome Golf Shot Because He Was Too Short To See It
At just 5 years old, golf prodigy Isaac Riches was likely only able to see the top of the pin when he lined up for this shot. Consequently, he wasn’t able to witness firsthand his chip shot roll into the hole.
After taking two impressive practice cuts, the junior golfer lined up and knocked a wedge shot that rolled right into the hole, yet remained painfully unaware of his success. It wasn’t until he walked back to his dad, Damien, who was tall enough to watch the ball find the hole, that he learned his shot fell.
“Oh my goodness, you have no idea what just happened, do you?” his dad asked, obviously eager to break the good news to his oblivious son.
That’s when the celebration began.
It’s a shame that Isaac wasn’t able to witness his own athletic feat, but the youngster’s pedigree and promise thus far suggest that there will be plenty of more golf shots to celebrate — once he’s tall enough to see them.
I mean, come on:
Share image via isaac_riches_golf/Instagram.
-
Kid’s Basketball Team Kicked Out Of League For Racist Jerseys Who in the world thought this was acceptable?
-
Claude Giroux Scores A Goal Off Blues Defenseman’s Butt Let’s just say the goalie wasn’t expecting it.
-
Does Trump Know The Lyrics To The National Anthem? He mouthed the wrong words at the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
-
High School Swimmer Heroically Saves Competitor From Drowning After Race Upon exiting the pool, a swimmer heard the crowd’s cries that a competitor had gone limp and sunk into the water.
-
3 Pro Soccer Players Take On 100 Kids In A Wildly Entertaining Soccer Match Who will score first in this mind-boggling athletic frenzy?
-
The Moment This Child Enters The Bahama Waters, He’s Greeted By Four Sharks The boy was dangerously unaware of what was heading his way.
-
‘I, Tonya’ Takes On The Media’s Messy Relationship With Female Athletes A study shows the bias hasn’t improved since the 1994 scandal.
-
Female Reporter Gives NFL Coach Mid-Game Advice On Handling A Player's Wife's Emergency Medical Situation The head coach urgently asked the famous reporter how to tell a player his wife was in labor.
-
Can Surfers Leave Beaches Cleaner Than They Found Them? This new movement aims to reduce the sport’s environmental impact.