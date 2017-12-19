Worthy Cause Countdown: Help Replace The Sporting Equipment This School Lost In A Flood
The students of Freshwater Elementary School in Denham Spring, Louisiana, saw their homes and school damaged by a massive flood. Rebuilding will take an even longer time since more than half of the student body comes from low-income households.
All of the school’s physical education equipment was lost during the flood so teacher Kacy Montgomery turned to DonorsChoose.org. She’s hoping to raise $332 to buy new volleyballs and volleyball nets for the students to use.
These children have been through so much and are in need of a break from all of the chaos and destruction that still surrounds them.
This donation would provide them with a chance to just have "fun' and take their minds off of what they have lost.
Montgomery is currently $262 short of her goal.
Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on donorschoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a non-editorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports. Share image from Freshwater Elementary School/DonorsChoose.org.
