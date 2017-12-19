Worthy Cause Countdown: Help Replace The Sporting Equipment This School Lost In A Flood

The students of Freshwater Elementary School in Denham Spring, Louisiana, saw their homes and school damaged by a massive flood. Rebuilding will take an even longer time since more than half of the student body comes from low-income households.

All of the school’s physical education equipment was lost during the flood so teacher Kacy Montgomery turned to DonorsChoose.org. She’s hoping to raise $332 to buy new volleyballs and volleyball nets for the students to use.

These children have been through so much and are in need of a break from all of the chaos and destruction that still surrounds them. This donation would provide them with a chance to just have "fun' and take their minds off of what they have lost.

Montgomery is currently $262 short of her goal.

Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.