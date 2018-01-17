Sports

Leonard Fournette Gets Into A Fender Bender, Autographs Dented Bumper For Highway Patrolman 

by Tod Perry

January 17, 2018 at 9:15
Copy Link

It’s a terrible thing to rear-end another motorist. It’s even worse if they’re driving a very expensive car. But there are few things worse than rear-ending someone in an expensive car who’s the starting running back for your local NFL team — and they’re facing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in five short days.

If you’re the unidentified woman in Jacksonville, Florida, who drove her SUV into Leonard Fournette’s 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach on Jan. 16, you know how this feels.

The good news is that Fournette was able to walk away from the incident on Interstate 295 near the Dames Point Bridge. He was also in good spirits after the wreck and took photos with those who were on the scene to help. 

Fournette also took the time to sign the shattered bumper from his $200,000 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and give it to a first-responder as a gift.

According to WXJT 4 News, the woman who rear-ended Fournette has been cited with reckless driving. But there are some on Twitter who believe the accident was a fiendish plot launched by the diabolical Bill Belichick, head coach of the Patriots. 

Share image via TMZSports/YouTube and News 4 Jacksonville.

Recently on GOOD Sports
What's
this?
return to good.is
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers