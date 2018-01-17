It’s a terrible thing to rear-end another motorist. It’s even worse if they’re driving a very expensive car. But there are few things worse than rear-ending someone in an expensive car who’s the starting running back for your local NFL team — and they’re facing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in five short days.

If you’re the unidentified woman in Jacksonville, Florida, who drove her SUV into Leonard Fournette’s 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach on Jan. 16, you know how this feels.

The good news is that Fournette was able to walk away from the incident on Interstate 295 near the Dames Point Bridge. He was also in good spirits after the wreck and took photos with those who were on the scene to help.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, involved in a car accident this morning, gave the bumper from wrecked car to a Dept. of Sanitation worker doing cleanup on the scene. Fournette autographed the bumper, obviously. He took pics, too (: @FhpJacksonville) pic.twitter.com/4mnTgRHRHE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2018

Yes, I asked. @FhpJacksonville supervisor says no Patriots or Steelers were involved in today’s 3-car crash, where Leonard Fournette was rear-ended. pic.twitter.com/WylmMQB3kQ — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) January 16, 2018

Fournette also took the time to sign the shattered bumper from his $200,000 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and give it to a first-responder as a gift.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette signed the bumper of his 2017 Maybach and gave it to a first responder after someone rear-ended him on I-295. He also posed for pics. Everyone ok. Woman in an SUV cited for careless driving, causing crash. pic.twitter.com/hxwJznCQm1 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) January 16, 2018

According to WXJT 4 News, the woman who rear-ended Fournette has been cited with reckless driving. But there are some on Twitter who believe the accident was a fiendish plot launched by the diabolical Bill Belichick, head coach of the Patriots.

Leaked footage of Leonard Fournette getting rear ended in car accident earlier today pic.twitter.com/eep9UJPaRr — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 16, 2018

Wow, Belichick has no boundaries, just tried to pull a Tonya Harding on Leonard Fournette。 pic.twitter.com/RFuc74quE4 — Heatspeare (@Heatspeare) January 16, 2018

Hmm, Leonard Fournette in car crash right before they play patriots. I still see you Belichick. #BelichickinjuredWentz #BelichickinjuredBrown #BelichicktriedtoinjureFournette — Zumi Zumi (@Krisshoup2) January 16, 2018

RB Leonard Fournette, was involved in a car accident this morning,...Witnesses have reported that both Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick were seen fleeing the scene in a 2010 Ford pickup, blue and silver, with a ballsack hanging from the tailgate. — Thomas J. Bush II (@tbush51goblue) January 16, 2018

Patriots hired the driver to crash into him RT @MySportsUpdate: #Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor accident today when his car was rear-ended.



Fournette is doing well and was able to drive back home. — Mark (Eagles 14-3)(@MrFerrell732) January 16, 2018

Leonard Fournette in a car accident? He’s ok. Wtf tho are the football gods trying to take this kid out the game? Belichick sitting in his office with a voodoo doll or something? — Eddie Law (@ELaw31) January 16, 2018

