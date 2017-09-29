Sports

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, And Gerorge W. Bush Attend The Presidents Cup Together

by Tod Perry

September 29, 2017 at 13:20
Americans everywhere felt nostalgic for the good ol’ days on Thursday when great American presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with aspiring painter George W. Bush, made an appearance at the opening day of The Presidents Cup.

The biannual PGA tournament is being held at the Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, and pits a team of golfers from the U.S. against an international team.

The presidents were all smiles as they posed for selfies with the U.S. team at the opening ceremonies. All three are avid golfers and have also served as honorary chairmen of the cup in the past. Obama served in 2011 and 2013, Bush in 2005, and Clinton in 2000. Thursday’s appearance was the first time three presidents have appeared at the event. Bush and Clinton appeared together in 2005.

President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance at the event on Sunday, which makes sense because he never misses the opportunity to visit a golf club. According to Trump Golf Count, the president has spent a total of 60 days at golf clubs since his inauguration and has played golf on at least 24 of those occasions. Before being elected, Trump frequently criticized Obama for playing golf but now hits the links far more often than his predecessor.


The U.S. leads the international team 3.5 to 1.5 after the first five matches.

Share image via CBS Sports/YouTube.

