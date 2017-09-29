Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, And Gerorge W. Bush Attend The Presidents Cup Together
Americans everywhere felt nostalgic for the good ol’ days on Thursday when great American presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with aspiring painter George W. Bush, made an appearance at the opening day of The Presidents Cup.
The biannual PGA tournament is being held at the Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, and pits a team of golfers from the U.S. against an international team.
The presidents were all smiles as they posed for selfies with the U.S. team at the opening ceremonies. All three are avid golfers and have also served as honorary chairmen of the cup in the past. Obama served in 2011 and 2013, Bush in 2005, and Clinton in 2000. Thursday’s appearance was the first time three presidents have appeared at the event. Bush and Clinton appeared together in 2005.
Obama, Bush and Clinton help make the Presidents Cup something special https://t.co/4nL3nPKL1R pic.twitter.com/KZnfH0aYQp— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) September 28, 2017
Phil Mickelson took a selfie with some Presidents (Cup fans) #PresidentsCup— NBCSN (@NBCSN) September 28, 2017
(via @goodwalkspoiled) pic.twitter.com/Se7EQ8CyiA
Meanwhile, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton seem to be having a good time at the @PresidentsCup— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 28, 2017
(: Getty) pic.twitter.com/NQUhHF2LaQ
President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance at the event on Sunday, which makes sense because he never misses the opportunity to visit a golf club. According to Trump Golf Count, the president has spent a total of 60 days at golf clubs since his inauguration and has played golf on at least 24 of those occasions. Before being elected, Trump frequently criticized Obama for playing golf but now hits the links far more often than his predecessor.
"@mooovin_on: No Bush, no Clinton, no RINOs, no golfing, no more handouts!! It's got to be @realDonaldTrump. Time for #Trump2016"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2014
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
If Obama resigns from office NOW, thereby doing a great service to the country—I will give him free lifetime golf at any one of my courses!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2014
The U.S. leads the international team 3.5 to 1.5 after the first five matches.
Share image via CBS Sports/YouTube.
-
