Few things in sports can be as humiliating as scoring a point for the opposite team. Unless, of course, you do so with your butt. On Jan. 6, St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko had his butt in the wrong place at the wrong time during a game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, leading to an embarrassing ass-ist.

Parayko was sliding down the ice on his belly when a pass by Claude Giroux of the Flyers, intended for teammate Travis Konecny, flipped off his butt cheek and sailed right past Blues goaltender Jake Allen. The goal would help the Flyers defeat the Blues 6-3.

Giroux’ goal joins a few other notable moments of great ass-leticism we’ve seen recently. In December, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw an interception that was made possible by some nimble play by the ass of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Ryan’s pass to Marvin Hall was a little high and was tipped to Lattimore, who was laying on the ground after an attempted tackle.

Also in December, Damiere Byrd of the Carolina Panthers scored a touchdown which, at first, was ruled incomplete because it appeared as though he caught it out of bounds. But upon review, the officials found that Byrd had both cheeks in the end zone and it was ruled a touchdown.

No article on famous butt plays is complete without mentioning this infamous butt fumble. On Thanksgiving Day 2012, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ran straight into Brandon Moore’s butt and he fumbled the ball. The ball was recovered by Steve Gregory of the Patriots, who ran it back for a touchdown. The butt fumble would go on to be named the most embarrassing moment in Jets history by ESPN.

Share image by NBC Sports/Facebook.