You might not know the name Queen Harrison, but a quick look at her resume should inform you she’s very, very fast. She ran as a hurdler in the 2008 Olympics and scored a gold medal in the 2015 Pan Am Games. Last year, she placed fourth in the United States Track and Field Trials in the 100-meter hurdles.

So when she was challenged to race a man on a Japanese game show, it surprised no one — least of all Harrison herself — that she emerged victorious by a wide margin.

Harrison agreed to face 10 hurdles in the race while her competitor was allowed to sprint. Even handicapping Harrison didn’t help.

She wasn’t hurting for confidence, clearly, and a similar Instagram post she shared reveals she’ll be happy to challenge anyone ... provided you have the cash in hand to pay her.

According to FTW, the race appears to be an upcoming segment for a Japanese game show called "Honoo-no Taiiku-kai TV" that pits sports professionals against regular people.

If she’s going to return, they’re going to need to put up a few more hurdles to make the race competitive.

Share image via Queen Harrison/Instagram.