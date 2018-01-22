This Beautiful Fake-Out Penalty Kick Requires Repeat Views To Wrap Your Head Around It
The unrelenting pace of pro soccer doesn’t allow much for the type of choreographed trick plays we see in stop-and-go sports like football and basketball. But when a stoppage in play does occur — usually on free kicks and corner kicks — teams aren’t averse to resorting to trickery in the hopes of exploiting the other side’s confusion.
Such was the case in this lower-level Brazilian matchup in which São Bento defeated São Paulo 2-0, thanks in part to a free kick that left even sophisticated soccer fans scratching their heads and wondering what just happened. The play takes place at 5:32 in the video below.
Somewhat ironically, the play still required a near-perfect shot, suggesting that it may not have been any easier than a traditional free kick in the face of a wall of defenders. However, the actual shooter, Maicon Souza, was equal to the task, knocking a perfectly arcing shot into the back of the goal.
Despite the relative simplicity (made effective by perfect execution), the shot had even seasoned soccer fans scratching their heads, then applauding the ingenuity.
Share image via BDV Football/YouTube.
-
Sports Programs For Military Kids Canceled Due To Government Shutdown Congress is setting a terrible example.
-
Sunday's Football Games Gave Us Three Instances Of This Legendary Trick Play — And All Were Successful The spirit of backyard football was alive and well during the NFL’s championship games.
-
NFL’s Fastest Rookie Wide Receiver John Ross On Overcoming Injuries, Adversity “No matter what position I’m in, it’s always good to give back.”
-
Thanks To AR Technology, Super Bowl Fans Can View Their Seats Before Buying It won’t make tickets any cheaper, but it will help buyers consider their purchase in a completely new way.
-
Hockey Teams Face-Off In An Empty Arena Due To Severe Weather Things get a little weird when there’s not a single fan in sight.
-
Lindsey Vonn Hits The Slopes In A Captain America Speed Suit The Olympic skier said she will represent the American people, not Trump.
-
Gay Olympian Adam Rippon Slams Inclusion Of Mike Pence On U.S. Delegation “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.”
-
Team’s ‘Practice’ For Soccer Goalies Involves Flaming Obstacles, Mud, And Jumping Out Of Trains The workout looks like it was inspired by a drill sergeant's fever dream.
-
Hockey Fans React To Kid Rock’s Upcoming Performance At The NHL All-Star Game Why would the league ask the intolerant musician to play during ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ month?