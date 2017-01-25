Celebrated Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews Just Revealed She Was Battling Cancer During The 2016 NFL Season
The players on the field of Super Bowl LI won’t be the only ones putting the cap on a grueling, hard-fought year. Fox sideline reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews revealed she spent the football season waging a private war against cervical cancer.
Speaking to Monday Morning Quarterback, Andrews, who is known to millions of Americans as a co-host Dancing with the Stars or to others as the subject of a high-profile stalking case, revealed her and discussed how her reporting during the football season served as her “escape” from the stresses she faced. For that reason, she still managed to work every week this season and will be suiting up for reporting duties at Super Bowl LI in Houston in two weeks.
While Andrews’ treatment required two surgeries, her condition didn’t require radiation or leukemia, which likely allowed her to continue working with minimal interruption. It also allowed her to continue working without disclosing her condition to her colleagues throughout the ordeal.
Here’s a recent post to her Instagram showing her at the NFC Championship game on Sunday:
Her success certainly hasn’t escaped the notice of her peers and fans, all of whom are in admiration of her resolve and delighted that one of the most beloved personalities in the NFL is now cancer-free.
-
Cab Driver Can’t Believe He’s Driving NFL Legend John Elway It happened in Washington, D.C.
-
Fans Gather At Kansas City Ballpark To Mourn The Passing Of Royals Pitch Yordano Ventura The 25-year-old died suddenly on Sunday in the Dominican Republic
-
Even In Paralympics, Odds Are Stacked Against Athletes From Poorer Countries Athletes from low and middle income countries—particularly women—are at a distinct disadvantage
-
This Amateur Golfer Didn’t Know He Sank A Hole-In-One On National TV...Until He Heard The Crowd The look on his face is priceless.
-
A-Rod Will Host A Show Dedicated To Helping Athletes In Financial Need An estimated 80 percent of pro football players go broke within three years of leaving the league
-
Random Act Of Sport: Seal Channels Its Inner High Jumper To Avoid Being Eaten By Killer Whales One seal athletically evades 12 killer whales using anything it can get its flippers on
-
Tom Brady Wore A Truly Bizarre Jacket And The Internet Had A Field Day Welcome to Inflategate
-
Pro Soccer Player Quits The MLS To Care For His Dog That’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer He’s walking away from a million dollars a year to be with his pup
-
Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington “The election felt like a slap in the face”