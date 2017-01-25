The players on the field of Super Bowl LI won’t be the only ones putting the cap on a grueling, hard-fought year. Fox sideline reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews revealed she spent the football season waging a private war against cervical cancer.

Speaking to Monday Morning Quarterback, Andrews, who is known to millions of Americans as a co-host Dancing with the Stars or to others as the subject of a high-profile stalking case, revealed her and discussed how her reporting during the football season served as her “escape” from the stresses she faced. For that reason, she still managed to work every week this season and will be suiting up for reporting duties at Super Bowl LI in Houston in two weeks.

While Andrews’ treatment required two surgeries, her condition didn’t require radiation or leukemia, which likely allowed her to continue working with minimal interruption. It also allowed her to continue working without disclosing her condition to her colleagues throughout the ordeal.

Here’s a recent post to her Instagram showing her at the NFC Championship game on Sunday:

Her success certainly hasn’t escaped the notice of her peers and fans, all of whom are in admiration of her resolve and delighted that one of the most beloved personalities in the NFL is now cancer-free.