Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media
When most people think about the targets of social media bullying and body-shaming, they probably don’t consider Pro Bowl NFL running backs. But Eddie Lacy of the Seattle Seahawks endures daily torment from the never-ending stream of trolls lurking on social media. “I could pull up my Twitter right now and there would be a fat comment in there somewhere,” he told ESPN The Magazine. “Like I could tweet, ‘Today is a beautiful day!’ and someone would be like, ‘Oh yeah? You fat.’ I sit there and wonder: ‘What do you get out of that?’ ”
Standing at 5’11, Lacy’s body type doesn’t automatically seem suited for a position that requires incredible speed and agility, but his performance on the field suggests otherwise. His weight has fluctuated from 231 coming out of college to 267 during a free-agent visit last offseason. But regardless of his weight, he’s constantly bombarded by memes of him eating Chinese food. Lacy once tweeted about craving “China food” in college, and ever since, the trolls won’t let him forget it. “You just can’t shake it,” he said. “I could be 225 and they’d still be like, ‘You’re still a fat piece of s---.’ ”
Lacy found comfort in food after his family was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. “I honestly just shut down,” Lacy says. Big family meals were one of the few joys he had as he was shuffled from home to home as his family recovered from the wreckage. “It was southern Louisiana cooking, so nothing healthy,” Lacy told ESPN. “No vegetables to speak of, I’ll tell you that. Typical dinner might be fried chicken, red beans and rice. Or pork and beans. Fried pork chops. Everything that is not good for you that tastes good, you know?”
After signing with Seattle last offseason, the team put a clause in his contract that pays him $55,000 every time he meets his monthly weight goal. But the public humiliation he feels after his weigh-ins make the clause more of a negative than a positive. Although the trolls will probably see his admissions as another reason for mockery, Lacy should be commended for going public with such a personal issue. By sharing his fight against body-shaming, he empowers those without a voice to find the courage to confront their own issues.
Share image via Reddit/YouTube.
-
Government Officials Shut Down The Baltimore Ravens’ Creepy ‘DNA Day’ Promotion Why couldn’t they just give their fans bobbleheads?
-
Scientists Help The World’s Top Runners Attempt To Break The Two-Hour Marathon Barrier A Q&A with a doctor and a runner from a new documentary on the attempt.
-
This 73-Shot Badminton Rally Might Be The Most Impressive Athletic Display You See This Year One competitor winds up so exhausted she’s unable to move.
-
Andy Murray Is The Feminist Ally Sports Needs Now The tennis star rails against sexism in sports in a powerful new op-ed.
-
Kevin Durant Pretty Much Admitted To Using A Fake Twitter Account To Criticize His Old Team Why else would he apologize?
-
The Chicago Gym Using Fitness As Political Resistance Training vulnerable communities to fight back in the age of Trump.
-
The Eagles’ Chris Long Is Donating Six Game Checks To Fund Scholarships in Charlottesville Long wants to combat hate by making a positive investment in education.
-
ESPN Host Nearly Taken Off The Air For Calling Trump A ‘White Supremacist’ Is In Her Hosting Chair Like Nothing Happened The sports channel ended up alienating viewers of all political stripes.
-
Canadian Football League Eliminates Full-Contact Practices To Combat Concussions Will the NFL be next?