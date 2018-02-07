Eagles Player Says 'No Convo Needed' About Trump
Eagles defensive end Chris Long made it clear well before the team’s Super Bowl win that he had no interest in visiting the White House. While those statements may have read as presumptuous in the days leading up to the contest, the Eagles are now the 2018 NFL champions, and the team will likely have the opportunity to visit the Trump White House. Although Donald Trump was quick to rescind an invitation to the Golden State Warriors following their victory, White House visits for championship teams are — or at least have been — a tradition for decades.
With the opportunity at hand, the outspoken and socially progressive Long got into a heated but civil Twitter exchange over the matter with former Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn. Long responded to Epshteyn’s proclamation that a player at odds with the Trump administration should welcome the opportunity to visit and effect change.
Long wasn’t buying it.
Long was quick to shut down Epshteyn’s (painfully) ideological and impractical stance with Trump’s now infamous characterization of white supremacists as “fine people.”
Epshteyn remained steadfast in his logic that maybe a trip to the White House would provide more clarity on Trump’s remarks. Long was quick to say he has all the clarity he needs on the matter.
Long is not alone in voicing an objection to a White House visit. Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith have both asserted they have no interest in meeting Trump either. Smith took too CNN explain his decision.
As we saw with the case of the Golden State Warriors, comments like these may cause the notoriously sensitive Trump to refuse to extend an invitation, but if he goes through with one, it’s looking like there won't be a packed house at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Share image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images.
Share image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images.
-
5 Ways To Celebrate National Girls And Women In Sports Day Simple ideas for showing support to the girls and women doing sports in your community.
-
Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition This stunt is surprisingly effective.
-
Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field The 59- year-old artist typically covers 25 miles of snow to create these large-scale masterpieces.
-
Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction It’s time to put that falsehood to rest.
-
In Congo Dreaming Of The NBA Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Sparks Basketball Fever In His Home Country Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country
-
Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Eli’s team may be down in the dumps, but he’s had the time of his life.
-
Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit To many players, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't what it used to be.
-
Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl Facing a bittersweet scenario, the injured quarterback was all class in wishing his replacement the best.
-
Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't Even the basic, low-dollar questions stumped the players.