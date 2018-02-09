Devoted Fans Are Getting Tattoos Of The Super Bowl's Most Famous Play. Welcome To Philadelphia.
Fresh off their team’s first Super Bowl victory, devoted Eagles fans have been rushing to tattoo artists to memorialize the game’s defining play.
Called, appropriately enough, the “Philly Special,” the trick play has already become a prominent piece of the Eagle’s newly minted Super Bowl lore. The play, which New England Tom Brady had earlier attempted (unsuccessfully), sent quarterback Nick Foles running downfield to catch a pass thrown by a sprinting wide receiver, resulting in a very memorable Philly touchdown.
In the days following the game, the play was the subject of speculation as to whether the quarterback himself suggested the play to his coach, as would appear to be the case in this clip, though the context of this exchange leaves things murky at best:
Regardless of who called the play, the fanfare surrounding Philly Special has been defining and compelling enough that Eagles fans have been quick to memorialize the play’s X’s and O’s as skin art.
Philadelphia is a city that takes its football seriously. After waiting their entire lives for a championship, it only makes sense for fans to spend their remaining years on earth celebrating it.
Sure, these freshly tatted fans might be a joke to plenty of people online, but to fellow Eagles fans, they are awesome.
Share image via Darren Rovell/Twitter.
-
How A Thrill-Seeking Personality Can Help Olympic Athletes A psychology professor looks at the minds of risk-takers. A psychology professor looks at the mind of risk-takers.
-
These Are The Storylines To Watch At The Pyeongchang Winter Games These are the must-watch events and athletes from luge to big air snowboarding.
-
Eagles Player Says 'No Convo Needed' About Trump In a Twitter exchange with a former Trump adviser, Long states a strong case.
-
5 Ways To Celebrate National Girls And Women In Sports Day Simple ideas for showing support to the girls and women doing sports in your community.
-
Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition This stunt is surprisingly effective.
-
Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field The 59- year-old artist typically covers 25 miles of snow to create these large-scale masterpieces.
-
Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction It’s time to put that falsehood to rest.
-
In Congo Dreaming Of The NBA Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Sparks Basketball Fever In His Home Country Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country
-
Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Eli’s team may be down in the dumps, but he’s had the time of his life.