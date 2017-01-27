Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team
Dwyane Wade’s one of the NBA’s most accomplished stars, having led the Miami Heat to championships and serving as a perennial All-Star Game presence. But now he’s back in his hometown of Chicago, suiting up for the Bulls, and things aren’t going quite as planned.
With his new team maintaining a tenuous grasp on eighth place in their conference, Wade recently called out his teammates’ lack of effort, garnering criticism for making private team matters public. Here are his heated remarks in a post-game interview:
Having (somewhat) learned his lesson from that recent incident, Wade resorted to a more subtle (not still not all that subtle) manner of expressing his frustrations.
You don’t need to be an expert on body language, politics, or basketball to get the intent behind the post, but it’s veiled enough that it might spare him the wrath of idle sports reporters.
Hopefully, for Wade’s sake, the Bulls will turn things around, and he can post something like this, letting the world know that he’s satisfied with his club’s performance and effort:
If that doesn’t fit the bill, maybe he can ask a favor from one Chicago native to another and ask the former First Lady for a bespoke photo that encapsulates his feelings on what’s clearly a complicated matter.
