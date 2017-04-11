High School Basketball Star Dunks Over Mom And Dad To Win Contest
Jaylen Hands is all set to begin his college basketball career as a five-star recruit for UCLA, but as his high school days wind down, he’s making sure he gets quality time in with his mom and dad. Hands was joined by his parents in San Diego this weekend for the All-Star Dunk Contest, but rather than cheer from the stands, his parents got in on the act. They clearly know how high their son can jump.
Points to his parents for looking very chill as their son hurdled over them:
Mom and dad were uninjured and Hands’ stunt was enough to win him the contest.
To see what Hands is capable of under more … organic circumstances, check out these clips of his on-court feats:
