Police Drones Will Partrol Boston Marathon Crowds For Suspicious Activity
Attendees at this year’s Boston Marathon will notice a new presence overhead—two circling drones. Four years removed from the tragic bombing which injured hundreds and killed three at the marathon’s finish line, authorities plan to use the surveillance devices to monitor the starting line and the runners’ village, where racers prepare and wait for the race to commence.
This year’s event on April 17th is expected to draw 30,000 participants and an estimated 1,000,000 spectators to the streets of Boston, and those managing the drones are aware that their presence could do more harm than good should the drones come crashing down. So while the aircraft will monitor the starting line crowds and racers, they won’t be situated above spectators. They will also be tethered by cables, eliminating the possibility that one could fall far from its designated area.
While the efficacy of the drones in maintaining safety is speculative at this point, the prevailing sentiment seems to be their presence at the very least may act as a deterrent.
This isn’t the first such application for drone surveillance. Last year, drones monitored the Tokyo Marathon for suspicious activity.
-
Watch This Adorable Grandpa Melt When He Sees His Grandson Score His First NHL Goal The whole family sacrificed to develop the player into an NHL talent
-
The Washington Post Just Became The First Major Newspaper With Women Covering Every Sports Beat “It happened that way by chance, more than anything else”
-
She's Being Called The Next Usain Bolt At Just 12 Years Old The Jamaican runner is a second and a half away from breaking FloJo’s record
-
The Make-A-Wish Foundation Outdid Themselves By Transforming This Boy’s Backyard Into Fenway Park 'Fantasy Fenway’ was created with the help of 100 volunteers and Fenway’s actual groundskeeper
-
San Diego Will Get To Vote On Whether It Wants A New Stadium The team owners may have learned something from the city’s voters rejecting an NFL stadium
-
NFL Star J.J. Watt Surprised His Fourth-Grade Teacher’s Class With A Gift For Her Retirement She inspired him to chase his dream of playing football. I’d say she did a good job
-
Tabitha Soren Captures The Fantasy Life Of American Baseball The former MTV News VJ spent 15 years photographing the lives of draft picks for the Oakland A’s, tracking their dreams, successes, and—more often—failures The former MTV News VJ spent 15 years documenting the lives of draft picks for the Oakland A’s, tracking their dreams, successes, and—more often—failures
-
The San Francisco Giants Think These Headphones Will Help Them Win Halo Neuroscience claims their brain-stimulating headsets will make the team’s practices more effective Halo Neuroscience claims their brain-stimulating headsets will make the team’s practices more effective
-
Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke The NBA star knows Moana and Frozen better than you do