DirecTV Is Offering NFL Sunday Ticket Refunds To People Upset By NFL Protests
In a heel turn from their previously ironclad “no refunds” policy, DirecTV, the sole provider of out-of-market NFL games via its NFL Sunday Ticket package, will now offer refunds to any fans upset by recent national anthem protests.
The flurry of refunds was first reported by the The Wall Street Journal, though it wasn’t clear that they were part of a systematic policy change. DirecTV’s website still states that the deadline to cancel a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for a full ($280) refund was Sept. 9, the day before the first Sunday of the official NFL football season.
The polarizing issue of the national anthem protests in the wake of President Donald Trump’s remarks last Friday characterizing any demonstrating player as a “son of a bitch” has led to heated debates surrounding the issue and the boycott of the league itself. Nonetheless, DirecTV’s quick, yet publicly quiet, reversal of its “no refunds” policy left many fuming that hurt feelings or offended sensibilities warrant a refund more than practical concerns like subpar service from the content provider.
Per The Wall Street Journal’s initial report and subsequent reporting by Gizmodo, DirecTV is only administering refunds in the event someone cites the protest as their reason for canceling their subscription. At this point, DirecTV has not publicly acknowledged the refund policy.
Share image via Keith Allison/Flickr.
-
Prince Harry Had An Amazing Reaction To A Little Girl Stealing His Popcorn He was watching a volleyball match at the Invictus Games when the adorable crime was committed.
-
A Dallas Sports Anchor Says We All 'Should Protest How Black Americans Are Treated' Watch as he shoots down the notion that any protest you don’t agree with is a protest that should be stopped.
-
Cubs Shortstop Addison Russell Delivers Nachos To A Cardinals Fan ”You don’t want to get in front of a man and his nachos.”
-
How The NFL Is Whitewashing The Protest Movement The league is working hard to neuter the movement.
-
Watch: I Coached An All-Girls T-Ball Team. They Taught Me More Than I Taught Them. They are not a novelty act.
-
ESPN's Doris Burke Is The First Woman To Become A Full-Time National NBA Analyst The move is the just the latest step up for Burke in her rise through the ranks of ESPN.
-
Steelers’ Offensive Lineman Apologizes For Standing Alone During The National Anthem There was a reason why he was alone.
-
Here's What The NFL Rule Book Says On Players' Obligation To Stand During The National Anthem Critics are citing the NFL’s “official rules” on the matter, but what are they?
-
Trump Started A Two-Front War Against The NBA And NFL And Was Attacked From All Sides Athletes, owners, and fans stood up for those who took a knee.