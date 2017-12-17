Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Girls Basketball Team Raise $276 For Basketballs
Each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, GOOD Sports will feature a worthy school athletic program in need of funding.
Due to financing restraints, Rudolph and the team have turned to DonorsChoose.org to raise funds for the equipment necessary for running the program. Specifically, these ladies need basketballs and a rack to store them. They are currently $276 short of their goal.
According to Rudolph:
“When you donate to this project, you will be supporting a group of outstanding student-athletes who consistently work hard. They are dedicated to the team's success and the development of our program.”
Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on donorschoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports. Share image from DeSoto County High School/DonorsChoose.org.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on donorschoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.
Share image from DeSoto County High School/DonorsChoose.org.
