Worthy Cause Countdown: One Day Left To Save This School’s Soccer Program

Dan Powell Intermediate School in rural Fort Worth, Texas, has an open field but no soccer balls. The school’s soccer club — run by a group of teachers, including Jena Wood — meets several days a week and all students are invited to participate.

With 90% of the students living below the poverty line, it is the only opportunity many get to play an organized sport.

Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, the program does not have enough equipment to accommodate all of the students who want to play. Wood has turned to DonorsChoose.org to raise money for soccer equipment, explaining:

My school is ninety percent under the poverty line in a rural area outside of Fort Worth. Organized sports are not readily available for our students and many would not have the finances to participate even if they were.

Wood is hoping to raise $494. With one day left, she is still $110 short.

