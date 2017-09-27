A Dallas Sports Anchor Says We All 'Should Protest How Black Americans Are Treated'
Dale Hansen, a sports anchor for WFAA in Dallas, has a history of failing to “stick to sports.” He’s spoken up on issues of transgender rights, openly gay players in the NFL, and the rape scandal covered up by the Baylor University athletic department. Most recently, he addressed the controversy over the national anthem protests, speaking frankly about the state of race relations in America as well as coming to terms with the reality of “white privilege.”
In the three-minute address, Hansen takes issue with Trump’s tweets that suggest any protest you don’t agree with is a protest that should be stopped.
Speaking of the efficacy and necessity of the civil rights lunch counter protests and the marches against the Vietnam War, Hansen cited his service during the conflict and his best friend’s death in combat. Of his friend’s death, Hansen addresses Trump and critics of the peaceful protests directly: “He did not die so you could decide who is a patriot and who loves America more.”
Hansen takes note of the black players’ initial reason for protesting saying, “If you don’t think white privilege is a fact, you don’t understand America.”
Social media reactions to his editorial appear to be mostly positive.
Share image via WFAA/YouTube.
