Dad Uses Awesome Signs At NBA Games To Troll His Son About His Bad Grades
Call it a new parenting philosophy: A father is attending NBA games with a sign aimed at shaming his son’s bad grades. He first showed up at the in Charlotte at the Cavaliers-Hornets game on Friday, brandishing this high-quality and extremely succinct sign for his son:
Despite the fact that this was a Charlotte home game, the Cavs logo possibly indicated that young Thomas may be a bigger fan of LeBron and company than of the Hornets.
Then on Sunday, Thomas’ dad popped up in Houston at the Rockets-Thunder game, a 137–125 barn burner that saw the Rockets get the edge on their Western Conference rival. He had a new sign and a new message for Thomas, this time with a Rockets logo:
Was Thomas scheduled to go on this mini-NBA tour with his dad, but got the ax due to bad grades? Or did dad book this solo road trip to show Thomas what he will be denied until he pulls up his GPA? We need a lot more backstory on this father and son case of bad grades.
-
Kids Connect With Horses In Compton A powerful program in one of America’s most notorious neighborhoods A powerful program in one of America’s most notorious neighborhoods
-
Someone Actually Won Warren Buffett’s Bracket Challenge Even though he made one crucial mistake
-
LeBron James Makes Impassioned Plea For Better Leadership In Youth SportsAfter being named to Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders list, he says who the real leaders are
-
A Surf Camp For The Gay Community Grows In Brazil “Being good to yourself and finding community can be a powerful form of activism” “Being good to yourself and finding community can be a powerful form of activism”
-
Arkansas Is Already Rethinking The Law It Just Passed Allowing Guns In StadiumsEven Republicans realize they went too far with their new conceal carry bill
-
Gay Cowboy Stands Up To Homophobia In Rural Australia Australian rodeo is steeped in homophobia
-
How X Games Champions Plan To ‘Shred Hate’Action sports athletes launch an anti-bullying effort
-
Giant Iguana Interrupts A Pro Tennis Tournament, Stars In A Great Selfie A lizard, a chase, and one great selfie.
-
Kaepernick Trolls Trump With A $50,000 Donation To Meals On Wheels Who’s making America great now?