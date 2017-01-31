Cyclist Takes Drastic Measures To Avoid A 30-Foot Fall After A Spectacular Crash During Race
One minute, cyclist Mike Allec was cruising at a healthy 30 MPH to in the final stretch of the Santa Barbara Road Race. Then, in a matter of maybe two seconds, he found himself thrown off his bike, dangling off a bridge wall to avoid a 30-foot fall into a ravine below.
Two seconds may or may not sound like enough time to react, but when you watch this video with the benefit of hindsight, knowing Mark’s fate, it’s still difficult to keep up with the madness that results from this massive crash. Fortunately, the video breaks the footage down from several vantage points so we can see the chain of events that led to Allec hanging desperately on the wrong side of the wall as his bike plummets off the edge.
Sound dramatic? It is.
Allec’s team, Carefast-Storck, issued a statement following the incident that reveals the rider’s fate (just a little road rash, remarkably) and conveys their immense gratitude that things turned out as well as they did.
Mark’s bike wasn’t so fortunate:
-
Athletes From Around The World Speak Out Against The New Travel Ban The messages from athletes, coaches, and sponsors are remarkably consistent
-
The Pro Bowl Featured A Contest Using Drones That’s As Fascinating As It Is Bizarre It's called the ‘Drone Drop’, and...you just have to see it
-
Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport Players need to start thinking about what to do after sport almost as soon as they start playing
-
Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person The unexpected benefits of coaching kids
-
Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team Michelle Obama remains the undisputed queen of side-eye and shade
-
This 7’7” Basketball Player Would Be The Tallest In The NBA...And He’s Only 16 He recently enrolled in a US sports academy to see if he can develop talent to match his stature.
-
Ronda Rousey Took A Low-Profile Trip To Standing Rock, Offering Support And Supplies To Protesters She’s working very hard to keep a low profile by quietly distributing food and supplies for protestors
-
Famous Athletes Pushing 40—And Pushing Boundaries The dominance of older athletes is changing the way we think of peak performance and career longevity
-
Wife Of Falcons Player Goes Into Labor During Playoff Game And Sticks Around, Earning A Game Ball From The Team This amazing story raises the bar for superfans everywhere