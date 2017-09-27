The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have been bitter rivals since the hotly-contested 1885 championship series that ended in a contested tie. On Monday, there was a break in the ice between the two teams at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. In the second inning, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dove headfirst into the stands after a foul ball, knocking a plate of nachos all over Cardinals fan Andrew Gudermuth.

After the inning, Cubs manager Joe Maddon suggested Russell head over to the home team clubhouse and grab a new plate of nachos for Gudermuth. When Russell returned to the field in the bottom of the third inning, he presented the plate of cheesy goodness to Gudermuth, who happily accepted the peace offering and took a picture.

“You don’t want to get in front of a man and his nachos,” Russell told reporters after the game.

The Cubs won the game 10-2, but Gudermuth won the internet with this fantastic selfie.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

Share image via Fox Sports Midwest/YouTube.