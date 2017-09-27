Sports

Cubs Shortstop Addison Russell Delivers Nachos To A Cardinals Fan 

by Tod Perry

September 27, 2017 at 12:25
Copy Link

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have been bitter rivals since the hotly-contested 1885 championship series that ended in a contested tie. On Monday, there was a break in the ice between the two teams at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. In the second inning, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dove headfirst into the stands after a foul ball, knocking a plate of nachos all over Cardinals fan Andrew Gudermuth.

After the inning, Cubs manager Joe Maddon suggested Russell head over to the home team clubhouse and grab a new plate of nachos for Gudermuth. When Russell returned to the field in the bottom of the third inning, he presented the plate of cheesy goodness to Gudermuth, who happily accepted the peace offering and took a picture. 

“You don’t want to get in front of a man and his nachos,” Russell told reporters after the game. 

The Cubs won the game 10-2, but Gudermuth won the internet with this fantastic selfie.

Share image via Fox Sports Midwest/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD Sports
What's
this?
return to good.is
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers